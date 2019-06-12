Landslide in Tehri blocks Gangotri highway

New Tehri, Jun 12 (PTI) The Rishikesh-Gangotri highway remained blocked for over 15 hours Wednesday due to a landslide in Tehri Garhwal's Narendra Nagar after overnight showers.The landslide led to long queues of vehicles stranded on both side of the national highway since 4 am after overnight showers caused a landslide in the hills,said Narendra Nagar's Sub Divisional Magistrate Yukta Mishra.The rubble from the landslide blocked a 100-metre stretch of the road causing a long traffic jam, she said.Though the administration made arrangements to send small vehicles to Rishikesh and Dehradun through Narendra Nagar police training college, heavy vehicles were still stuck on the route giving 'Chardham' pilgrims a tough time, she added.Heavy earth movers and Pokland machines besides tipper trucks are engaged for clearing the road, she said.Dehradun also received drizzle early Wednesday but there was not much respite from the heat as a scorching sun emerged soon after the light rains.The city Wednesday recorded 39 degree Celsius as maximum temperature with high humidity.PTI CORR ALM RAXRAX