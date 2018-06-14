L&T bags orders worth Rs 1,391 cr

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said it has won orders worth Rs 1,391 crore across business segments.

The order has been bagged by its wholly owned subsidiary L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), Larsen & Toubro said in a statement.

"LTHE has won new orders in excess of Rs 750 crore in its construction services business vertical," it said.

While the companys smart world and communication business received an order worth Rs 209 crore, its water and effluent treatment business has bagged orders worth Rs 432 crore.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1351.50 apiece, down 0.42 per cent from the previous close on BSE. PTI ABI ABI ANS ANS