L&T bags orders worth Rs 2,547 cr

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Friday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 2,547 crore in the domestic and international markets."L&T's power transmission and distribution business has secured orders worth Rs 2,547 crore. On the international front, the business has won a major order in Tanzania for the construction of a 220 kV (kilo volts) transmission line between Dar es Salaam and Morogoro, which in turn will help electrification of a standard gauge railway line," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing. L&T said it has also received two other orders in northern region ofAfrica for substations and an order in Thailand for the supply and construction of a 230kV gas insulated substation that will cater to the Greater Bangkok area.In India, L&T's power transmission and distribution business has secured multiple orders including building 132kV substations and associated transmission lines in Jharkhand and a turnkey order has been secured for the construction of 220kV & 132kV transmission lines in West Bengal.Shares of L&T were trading 0.25 per cent higher at Rs 1,383 apiece. PTI SVK DRR