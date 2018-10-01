L&T bags orders worth Rs 7,489 crore

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Monday said its Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business has won orders worth Rs 7,489 crore in the domestic market. "A major order has been received from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for the construction of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project," L&T said in a BSE filing. The project involves construction of a 7.75 km costal road from Princess Street Flyover to Baroda Palace including an underground tunnel passing below Girgaum Chowpatty, Malabar Hills and Priyadarshini Park, it added.The order also involves construction of a 3.82 km long, 8-lane highway over reclaimed land from Priyadarshini Park to Baroda Palace including interchanges at Amarson Garden and Haji Ali.The company said it has also received a major variation order from the Irrigation and Command Area Development Department of Telangana, for the Medigadda Barrage Project. L&T GeoStructure, a subsidiary of the Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business, has received an order from BHEL to execute piling, pile test, pile cap and pedestal works for Panki Thermal Power Plant near Kanpur, UP. The scope involves execution of bored cast-in-situ piling of various diameters.Shares of L&T were trading 2.03 per cent down at Rs 1,241 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK SHW ANU