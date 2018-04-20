L&T considering restructuring of electrical, automation biz

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Diversified group Larsen & Toubro today said it is looking at "appropriate restructuring" of its electrical and automation business.

The engineering giant in a filing informed bourses that as part of its long-term strategy plan the group constantly scan portfolio and carry out restructuring from time to time.

"Electrical & Automation business is also being considered for appropriate restructuring," L&T said in its reply to BSE.

BSE had sought clarification from the company over media reports that suggested that Schneider-Temasek was closing in on an L&T deal.

"In compliance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we shall make necessary disclosures at appropriate time," the company said.

The company in the electrical and automation space offers a wide range of products, solutions and turnkey services for electricity distribution and control, across various sectors: industries, utilities, buildings, residences, marine and agriculture.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 17 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. PTI SID MR