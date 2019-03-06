L&T Construction bags large orders from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Wednesday said the heavy civil infrastructure business of its construction arm has bagged "large" contracts from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. The engineering and construction company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract; but as per its project classification, the value of the contracts was in "large" category which is in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore. "Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business of L&T Construction has secured orders from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for the design and construction of the phase - 2 works," L&T said in BSE filing. The project work includes construction of under-ground structures (tunnels and stations) 2.76 Km (approx) long from Vellara Junction station to Shivajinagar station and three UG Metro Stations at Vellara Junction, M G Road and Shivajinagar on the Reach-6 line. The project work also includes design and construction of under-ground structures (tunnels and stations) 2.884 Km (approx) long from Shivajinagar Station to Tannery Road Station and two UG Metro Stations at Cantonment and Pottery Town on the same metro rail line. The project is to be completed in 42 months, the company added. Shares of L&T were trading 0.65 per cent up at Rs 1,315.20 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK DRR