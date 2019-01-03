L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 1,060 crore

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Thursday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 1,060 crore in the domestic market. "The smart world and communication business has secured a major order from the Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) for Bharatnet Phase-II works to establish an IP/MPLS Infrastructure covering the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing. The scope of the work involves creation of a digital infrastructure-including-implementation, end to-end integration and commissioning of Internet Protocol/Multiprotocol Label Switching (IP/MPLS) Network, network operating centre, disaster recovery and cloud-based data centre the company added. L&T said another order has been secured from Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City for the creation of a city network backbone and implementation of smart elements such as Wi-Fi, smart kiosks and variable message displays across the city. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,427.25 apiece, up 0.06 per cent, from the previous close on BSE. PTI SVK ANSANS