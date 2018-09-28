L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 1,477 crore

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro Friday announced that its construction arm has secured orders worth Rs 1,477 crore.The company has bagged orders worth Rs 1,157 crore from the Public Health Engineering Department, Rajasthan for the execution of drinking water supply projects in Pali, Dungarpur and Banswara districts of the state, it said in a statement."The scope covers design, engineering and construction of intake structures, water treatment plants, water storage reservoirs, supply and laying of transmission and distribution pipelines, design and construction of village transfer chambers, public stand posts and cattle water troughs with associated electro mechanical and instrumentation works," the company said.The company has also received order from a two-wheeler manufacturer for the construction of its manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 320 crore, it added."The scope involves civil, structural, architectural and other external development works," it added.Larsen & Toubro is engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 18 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. PTI SID SID BALBAL