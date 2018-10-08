L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 1,881 cr

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Monday said the power transmission and distribution business of its arm L&T Construction has bagged orders worth Rs 1,881 crore in the domestic and international markets."The business has secured major orders for constructing 22 132/11kV substations in Kuwait," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.Additional orders have been received from ongoing transmission line projects in India and Egypt, it added.The company said it has also received orders for implementation of a high voltage distribution system in the semi-urban and rural areas of Kharagpur and Midnapur in West Bengal. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,227.30 apiece, down 0.16 per cent, from the previous close on BSE. PTI SVK SVK ANUANU