L&T Construction wins orders worth Rs 1,127 cr

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Monday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 1,127 crore across two of its business segments. In the metallurgical and material handling business, the company bagged contracts worth Rs 755 crore. "An order has been secured from Hindustan Zinc for the construction of an 1.5 MTPA (million tonne per annum) lead-zinc beneficiation plant at R D Mines, Rajasthan...," the company said in a statement. In the buildings and factories business, the firm said an order worth Rs 372 crore has been secured. The factories business unit of the buildings and factories vertical has secured a prestigious order for the brownfield expansion of Viscose Staple Fibre manufacturing facility from Grasim Industries (cellulosic division) at Vilayat, Bharuch, Gujarat, the company said. The scope includes civil, structural, architectural and external development works. The business has earlier executed a green-field project at the same location for Grasim industries, it added. Shares of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) were trading 0.68 percent down at Rs 1,419.95 apiece on BSE. PTI ABI ANSANS