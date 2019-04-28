scorecardresearch
L&T Finance Holdings Q4 net profit jumps 2-folds to Rs 552.12 cr

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) L&T Finance Holdings Sunday said its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 552.12 crore during the quarter ended March 2019. The company had posted a Rs 270 crore net profit in same period a year ago. Total income for the said quarter rose to 3,383.92 crore from Rs 2,762.71 crore a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing. Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 2,634.56 crore as against Rs 2,396.53 crore. PTI ABI MKJ

