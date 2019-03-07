scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

L&T Finance raises Rs 2228cr in public issue of bonds

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) L&T Finance said Thursday it has raised Rs 2,228 crore through a public issue of bonds. The company announced early closure of the public issue following oversubscription of the tranche I issue. "The company raised a total of Rs 2,228.06 crore worth of subscriptions which is 4.45 times of the base issue size (Rs 500 crore). HNIs and retail investors participation in the tranche 1 issue led to an oversubscription of 6.64 times and 6.68 times in respective categories as on the early closure date of March 7, 2019," the company said. This non-convertible debentures issue is a step in the company's overall strategic intent of building a retail liability franchise, and will further add to the diversity of the borrowing mix in the already diversified liability profile, it said. PTI KPM SHW MRMR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos