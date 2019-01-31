L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags two orders from Indian Oil Corp

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly-owned subsidiary of engineering major Larsen & Toubro, Thursday said it has won two orders from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL). "The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contracts are for setting up mono ethylene glycol (MEG) plant and ethylene recovery unit (ERU)...at IOCL Paradip Refinery (Odisha)," Larsen & Toubro said in a BSE filing. Both the projects, awarded through international competitive bidding, are on lump sum turn key basis and shall be executed concurrently, the company added. Larsen & Toubro, however, did not reveal the value of the orders received. Shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading 0.48 per cent higher at Rs 1,301.55 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ANSANS