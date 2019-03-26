L&T Hydrocarbon wins contract for coke calciner project in Oman

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Tuesday said it has won a contract for a coke calciner project at Sohar Industrial Estate in Oman. The project falls under the 'large' category classification by L&T and is in the range of Rs 2,500-5,000 crore. "L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T, has won a large order from Tawfiq Coke Products-Oman. The contract scope includes selection of technology licensor, FEED & EPC for a 2 x 225,000 TPA plant of calcined coke from green pet coke," the company said in a statement. Process facilities include material handling, rotary kiln and cooler, combustion chamber, gas separation and associated offsite and utilities packages. The company said this award would further reinforce L&T's operations in Oman and provide an opportunity to contribute to the expansion of industrial facilities in Sohar. L&T is an Indian multinational company engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 18 billion in revenue. PTI NAM RUJ HRS