L&T Infotech, PTC unveil IoT center of excellence in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) IT services company Larsen & Toubro Infotech Tuesday said it has launched a centre of excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, in alliance with US-based PTC Inc, that will design, build and showcase solutions for smart and connected enterprises. "The CoE will focus specifically on Industry 4.0 solutions in Manufacturing and Oil & Gas sectors," Larsen & Toubro Infotech said in a statement. "Our collaboration with PTC offers enterprises pursuing Industry 4.0 transformation the chance to gain privileged access to hi-tech innovations to help them accelerate their digital adoption journey," said Sudhir Chaturvedi, President Sales, and Executive Board Member, LTI. The CoE will showcase the possibilities of transformative technologies to global customers, featuring Industrial IoT solutions developed on PTC's ThingWorxa platform, the statement said. ThingWorx is an industrial IoT platform for driving industrial innovation. LTI plans to deploy reusable IoT assets from its real-world experience in implementing enterprise-scale digital transformation solutions for global customers like L&T Construction and other global industrial manufacturing enterprises, the statement added. According to Michael DiTullio, EVP, Sales and Marketing, PTC, companies are investing significant resources to transform their businesses as having clear direction and the right technologies is critical for success. "We are pleased to partner with LTI on this CoE to help accelerate these transformations and help companies achieve value through connected products more quickly," DiTullio added.