L&T Infotech shares jump nearly 6 pc after Q4 results

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Shares of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Infotech today surged nearly 6 per cent after the company said its consolidated net profit rose by 13.7 per cent in the March quarter of 2017-18.

The stock jumped 5.85 per cent to close at Rs 1,684.35 on BSE. Intra-day, it soared 6.51 per cent to Rs 1,695.

On NSE, shares of the company went up by 5.71 per cent to close at Rs 1,685.65.

IT services company Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Infotech yesterday said its consolidated net profit rose by 13.7 per cent to Rs 289.4 crore in the March quarter of 2017-18.

This is against a net profit of Rs 254.5 crore in the same period last year.

The companys revenues from operations increased 19.3 per cent to Rs 2,001.2 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 1,677.2 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

In dollar terms, its revenue stood at USD 309 million in the March quarter, up 21.6 per cent year-on-year. PTI SUM SBT SBT