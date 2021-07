New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro Monday made an offer to buy 31 per cent stake in IT Services company Mindtree for Rs 980 per share aggregating to Rs 5,030 crore.L&T, whose board met during the day to consider acquisition of Mindtree, offered to buy 5.13 crore shares from shareholders. PTI PRS NAM ANZ PRS BALBAL