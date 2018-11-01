L&T shares end nearly 3% higher post Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Shares of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Thursday ended nearly 3 per cent higher after the company reported 28.36 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30.The stock gained 2.65 per cent to close at Rs 1,332.80 on BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 6.44 per cent to Rs 1,382.At NSE, shares of the company went up by 2.58 per cent to end at Rs 1,331.10.In terms of equity volume, 10.83 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 89 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.The infrastructure giant Wednesday reported 28.36 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,593.41 crore for the quarter ended September. It had clocked a net profit after tax of Rs 2,020.30 crore in the year-ago period.The company's total consolidated income rose to Rs 32,506.10 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 26,846.41 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. PTI SUM BALBAL