L&T Technology Services appoints Abhishek Sinha as COO

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) L&T Technology Services (LTTS) Monday said it has appointed Abhishek Sinha as chief operating officer (COO). Sinha has been appointed as the COO of the company with effect from May 6, 2019, LTTS said in a regulatory filing. Prior to joining LTTS, Sinha was an executive board member and chief people and operations officer at KPIT Technologies, it added. Before joining KPIT, he had a long association with Infosys from 1993 to 2013. Sinha has completed his B-Tech in mechanical engineering from IIT-BHU. LTTS is a listed subsidiary of infrastructure major, Larsen & Toubro and focuses on engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. It has over 15,000 employees spread across 17 global design centres, 28 global sales offices and 49 innovation labs. The company, last week, had posted about 21 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 191.5 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,343.1 crore in the March 2019 quarter, up 27 per cent from same period last year. PTI SR SHWSHW