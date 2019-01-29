L&T Technology Services Strengthens Its Position as a ‘Leader’ Across 15 Engineering Domains in Zinnov Zones 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure play engineering services company, has consolidated its status as a Leader in the Zinnov Zones 2018 report across 10 business verticals for the third year in a row. In addition, LTTS has advanced its competencies in 5 new expertise areas for its engineering services. The 10 business verticals include Aerospace, Automotive, Construction & Heavy Machinery, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utility, Industrial Automation, Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Telecommunication and Transportation. The 5 new expertise areas are Design & Simulation, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, User Experience, Platform Engineering and Quality Assurance Engineering. Zinnov Zones for ER&D services is an annual rating from the leading global management consulting firm to assess the prowess of global service providers in this space. In 2018, Zinnov analyzed 38 ER&D service providers for their overall service capabilities, spanning across the vertical and horizontal domains. The companies were evaluated based on multiple dimensions such as feedback from the buyers, financials, growth rate, innovation & IPs, services capabilities, delivery, scalability and linkages. Samir Bagga, Chief Marketing Officer, L&T Technology Services said, The Zinnov Zones ER&D 2018 report affirms LTTS as the premier pure-play ER&D services provider globally for deep domain expertise across varied engineering specializations, matured R&D services for Design & Simulation across verticals and new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous, 5G & Machine Learning. Global enterprises today are looking for the right ER&D partner who can help them implement their digital engineering and smart manufacturing roadmaps. At LTTS, we will continue to invest in cutting edge technologies to provide end-to-end support for our global customers to design and launch their next generation suites of smart products, services and solutions and expedite their digital transformation. Sidhant Rastogi, Partner & Practice Head, Zinnov said, LTTS has been consistently acknowledged among the top Global ER&D players in the Zinnov GSPR ratings. The Company has an extensive portfolio comprising of close to a dozen new-age proprietary solutions, 48 innovation labs, and counts a third of its revenues from digital engineering and new technologies. This is the third year in a row that LTTS has consolidated its leadership status in the industry verticals and cemented its top position in Industrial Automation and Construction and Heavy Machinery. LTTS ability to facilitate innovation, reduce costs and accelerate the time to market for its global customers makes them a preferred engineering services partner. About L&T Technology Services Ltd L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 52 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the worlds top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 14,700 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 27 global sales offices and 48 innovation labs as of December 31, 2018. For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LntTechservices.com About Zinnov Zinnov was founded in 2002, with presence in Bangalore, Gurgaon, Silicon Valley, and Houston. Since its inception, Zinnov has built in-depth expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation. With a strong foundation in Research and Strategy Consulting they enable their clients to accelerate growth and create efficiencies through innovation, productivity, technology, networked economies and cost savings. They work with clients in the Software, Automotive, Telecom & Networking, Consumer Electronics, Storage, Healthcare, Financial Services & Retail, Semiconductor verticals in US, Europe, Japan & India. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:LTTS consolidates its position as Leader across 10 business verticals and 5 new engineering domains in Zinnov Zones 2018 PWRPWR