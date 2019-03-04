L&T Varanasi treatment plant to treat, recycle 4,380 cr litres sewage water

New Delhi, March 4 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said Monday that sewage treatment plant (STP) built by it at Varanasi could benefit residents there by making available additional water for irrigation.The largest of its kind STP for cleaning and rejuvenating the main stem of river Ganga has a capacity to treat 120 million litres per day (MLD) of water."The 120 MLD STP at Goithaha, Varanasi, built by Indias foremost technology, engineering, construction and manufacturing conglomerate, L&T has positively impacted the quality of treated water quality that can benefit residents by making the additional water suitable for irrigation. This is the largest of its kind STP constructed and commissioned for cleaning and rejuvenating the main stem of river Ganga," L&T said in a statement.It said completely designed and constructed in-house by the Water & Effluent Treatment (WET) business of L&T Construction, the construction arm of L&T, the 120 MLD STP is based on the latest sewage treatment technology, Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR), is capable of biological nutrient removal and UV disinfection with the capacity to cater to a rising population of more than 15 lakh by 2040.The statement said 'Goithahas STP will not only prevent sewage water from entering the river Ganga, but also treat and recycle close to 4,380 crore liters of sewage water and make the treated safe water available for irrigation. "Thus, the project contributes to the environmental sustainability as well as promotes economic development of the region," said S Rajavel, Senior Vice President and Head, Water Effluent Treatment & Smart World Communication, L&T Construction."By employing the latest SBR technology, L&T has introduced frontier technology to the governments concerted efforts to rejuvenate the river, Ganga. We are front runners in India for developing vital water infrastructure and this project reinforces our credentials," he added.The environmental standards for the STP conform to the stringent effluent discharge norms of Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) of less than or equal to 10 milligrams per litre and Total Suspended Solids (TSS) of less than or equal to 10 milligrams per litre. It said the STP consists of 6 SBR tanks with the capacity to treat the present and progressively increasing levels of sewage from the city as its population increases.L&T will also be responsible to operate and maintain the facility for a period of 5 years, while the treated water will be used for irrigation.The WET business of L&T Construction has seized the opportunity of the growing requirement for water in the face of rising population, economic growth, climate change, pollution and other challenges. By enhancing their process know-how and detailed engineering capabilities, the WET business has established their presence in the water infrastructure space in India, Sri Lanka, Middle East and Africa, it said. Excellent in-house engineering capabilities coupled with impeccable project management skills have helped the business build a formidable track record, it added."Cumulatively, the WET business has constructed over 1 lakh km network of water and waste water channels; 5,900 MLD of water and waste water treatment plants, irrigated 6 lakh hectares through large water pipelines and has to their credit a 158 MLD micro-0filtration plant that is Asias largest," the statement added. Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with USD 18 billion in revenue. PTI NAM MKJ