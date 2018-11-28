L&T's A M Naik appointed NSDC chairman

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The government Wednesday said it has appointed Larsen & Toubro Group Chairman A M Naik as the chairman of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).Making the announcement, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said under Naik's leadership, the corporation apart from its engagement in executing skilling modules, should also be a think-tank providing direction and necessary guidance for creating a demand-based skilling ecosystem in the country.Naik said NSDC has developed a unique model combining skill development with strong industry partnerships.NSDC, under the ministry, aims to promote skill development by catalysing creation of large, quality and for-profit vocational institutions.The organisation provides funding to build scalable and profitable vocational training initiatives. PTI RR ABMABM