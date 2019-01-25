L&T's Naik, Cisco's John Chambers named for Padma awards

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Founder chairman of infrastructure major L&T Anilkumar Manibhai Naik was Friday awarded Padma Vibhushan and former Cisco head John Chambers was named for Padma Bhushan. Mahashay Dharam Pal Gulati, the owner of MDH spices, has also been awarded Padma Bhushan. While Adobe Inc chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen has been named for Padma Shri awards, according to an official statement. In November 2018, the government appointed Naik as chairman of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) the apex-level body that charts the course for skill training of India's youth. Cisco Systems has made investments in India. American multinational conglomerate Cisco Systems manufactures and sells IT and telecommunications networking hardware and software. Narayen heads Adobe Inc, which owns famous image editing software photoshop and also video editing softwares. President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh, late journalist Kuldip Nayar, late actor Kadar Khan and cricketer Gautam Gambhir were among the 112 prominent personalities who were named on Friday for conferment of this year's Padma awards. PTI RR PRS NKDMKJ