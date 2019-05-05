Lankan national held in Ker capital without travel documents

Thiruvananthapuram, May 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old SriLankan national, who did not have valid travel documents, has been taken into custody, police said here on Sunday.The man, who identified himself as Maluge Juth SelfonDias, was held from Thampanoor bus terminal in the heart ofthe city last night, police said.He told investigators that his bag, carrying passport,visa and other documents, had been stolen during the journey.However, he did not give any clear answer as to how hehad reached the southern state."We have informed all investigating agencies about hiscustody. Now, Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials areinterrogating him. Based on the IB report, we will takefurther action. No case has been registered so far," a policeofficial told PTI.The man claimed that he had reached Kerala on February20, the official added.The custody of the Lankan man assumes significance inthe wake of reports about the alleged visit of perpetrators ofthe recent blasts that had rocked the island nation on Easterday.The Sri Lanka Army's chief had said in a recent interview that some of the suicide bombers, who carried out the country's worst terror attack on Easter Sunday, visited Kashmir and Kerala for "some sorts of training" or to "make some more links" with other foreign outfits.Nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out aseries of devastating blasts that tore through three churchesand three luxury hotels on April 21, killing 253 people andinjuring over 500. PTI LGK SS DVDV