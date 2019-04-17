Lankan Prez offers prayers at Tirumala shrine

Tirupati(AP), Apr 17 (PTI) Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena Wednesday offered prayers at thefamous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here.Accompanied by wife Jayanthi Pushpa Kumari, other family members and some government officials, Sirisena arrived here from Hyderabad Tuesday.After an overnight stay at the TTD guest house on thehills, he visited the temple at the crack of dawn and offeredprayers to the presiding deity, Lord Venkateswara. He spent about half an hour at the shrine, a templeofficial told PTI. After paying obeisance, the island nation's President was presented with a sacred silk cloth, a framed photo of Lord Venkateswara besides 'prasadam' by the officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which governs the ancient hill temple.Before leaving the temple, the priests at Sri Ranganayakula Mandapam, blessed him.Sirisena would leave for Bangalore to fly back toColombo, the official added. Earlier, he had visited the holy hills in August 2016 andFebruary 2015. PTI COR ROH DVDV