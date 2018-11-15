Lankesh murder accused sent to SIT custody in Pansare case

Kolhapur (Mah), Nov 15 (PTI) An accused in the murder case of Communist leader Govind Pansare was Thursday remanded in police custody by a court here.Sessions judge S S Raul sent Amol Arvind Kale (34) in the custody of a special investigation team (SIT) of Maharashtra Police till November 22.Kale was earlier arrested by Karnataka Police in connection with the September 2017 murder of journalist Gouri Lankesh.The SIT told the court that it wanted to probe Kale's alleged role in the murder of Pansare.Pansare, a rationalist thinker and leader of the Communist Party of India, was shot near his house here in February 2015. PTI CORR KRK ZMN