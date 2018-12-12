Large number of apps on smartphones impacts device performance: Report

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The average number of mobile apps on smartphones is 50, while in some cases it goes to over 200 which adversely impacts the performance and security of the device, as per a report by technology analyst firm techARC."As per the techARC DIGIT insights, the average number of apps installed are 51, however, the range goes as high as 207. This indicates that there are some users who go on installing apps without much of a thinking and understanding. "Such extremely high installation of apps can not only drain the smartphones in several ways and also impact its performance," the report said. It found that most of the Indians use 24 apps on their smartphones, which is a sign of the majority of the users judiciously using applications. "Apps have got embedded into the daily lives of Indians. As many as 38 per cent of the users use 6-10 apps a day. By category, the social media apps lead the usage with as many as 76 per cent of the users using them on a daily basis," it said. Mobile gaming follows social media apps with 70 per cent of the users playing one or the other game daily on their smartphones. "Not surprisingly 47 per cent of the users use financial apps that include banking apps as well as wallet apps to perform one or the other financial transaction digitally. The user confidence has gone substantially up in such apps resulting in their increasing usage," the report said. The research found that there is increase in adoption of entertainment apps and 40 per cent of the users are watching content on a daily basis. "The rise in usage of gaming and entertainment apps is a good news for the telecom operators. These two are data heavy applications of a smartphone which can become promising revenue generators for them once the hyper-competitiveness settles in the market," the report said. PTI PRS ABMABM