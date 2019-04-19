Large number of teacher positions vacant in Delhi govt schools: Vijender Gupta

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Senior Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta has claimed there are a large number of posts of regular Urdu and Punjabi teachers vacant in Delhi government schools.Gupta, the leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly, citing replies from Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia to his questions in House, said despite spending Rs 15,000 crore annually on education, the level of education in government schools is "falling'."Only 57 regular Urdu teachers are available for 1,028 posts and 112 regular Punjabi teachers for 1,023 posts," he claimed.He said 780, out of 1,100, government schools do not have principals.No immediate reaction was available from the government or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. PTI VIT ABHABH