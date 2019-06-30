Large quantity of suspected heroin smuggled from Pak seized at Attari border

Amritsar, Jun 30 (PTI) The Customs Department has seized large quantity of suspected heroin concealed inside a truck carrying salt which crossed over to Indian territory from Pakistan through the Integrated Check Post at the Attari-Wagah International Border, officials Sunday said.They said a truck carrying consignment of salt arrived at Attari here Saturday and upon its checking officials stumbled upon "large quantities" of packets suspected to be containing heroin.The process to count exact number of such packets was still going on, officials said. PTI JMS SUN VSD DPBDPB