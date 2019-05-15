Largest European Solar Module Company, REC, on-Boards HashTAGit for Their Digital Operations in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Delhi, India Business Wire IndiaOver the 23 years of its operations, REC Group has grown consistently to emerge as premium manufacturer and the largest European brand of Solar Panels, having a significant market share for rooftops in Europe, US, Australia & Japan. Its high quality and high performing modules that are manufactured in the state of the art facility in Singapore are popular for the rooftop owners around the world. The India operations of REC have a significant footprint in the emerging Rooftop segment for the commercial and Industrial rooftops and recently signed digital marketing mandate with HashTAGit. As a part of the proposal, REC and HashTAGit shall work towards creating a strong digital presence for REC in the South-East Asia market. REC has been present in India for the last seven years and has become a preferred choice of Solar panels for the commercial and industrial rooftop owners who value quality and consistency of performance. The Indian Rooftop market is poised for significant growth & changes in the coming years as the market continues to mature. We believe that with RECs leadership position in technology and its product offering of High Performing modules, we will continue to thrive in the region, and our partnership with HashTAGit will cement this position further, said Rohit Kumar, Director Indian Subcontinent for REC. Commenting on the new assignment, Mr. Sachin Chaudhary, Director - HashTAGit said, REC as a brand stands for quality and consistency and thats exactly what HashTAGit offers to its customers as well, so there is a perfect sync of the brand values. As a segment, both renewable energy and digital marketing have seen exponential growth and Digital has emerged as the most effective and exciting tool for a B2B marketer. The fact that Digital has contributed significantly in the B2B space also goes on to highlight the inevitability of Social Media and other digital platforms for todays marketing mix, and the rising share of the digital in the budgets. HashTAGit with the right experience and expertise in B2B space, with its leadership position in the healthcare domain offers the partnership& value for this segment. About REC Founded in Norway in 1996, REC Group is a leading vertically integrated solar energy company. Through integrated manufacturing from silicon to wafers, cells, high-quality panels and extending to solar solutions, REC Group provides the world with a reliable source of clean energy. RECs renowned product quality is supported by the lowest warranty claims rate in the industry. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway and operational headquarters in Singapore. REC Group employs 2,000 people worldwide, producing 1.5 GW of solar panels annually. About HashTAGit HashTAGit is a leading Digital Strategy and Marketing company. Headquartered in Gurgaon, they also have offices in Mumbai and Bangalore. The brand is synonymous with strategic thinkers who analyze all problems from a consulting and analytical mindset and are well known for their retention and high performance of clients. HashTAGit has recently celebrated Deloitte Tech Fast 50 India 2018 and Deloitte Tech Fast 500 APAC 2018. They have also been presented the Top 20 Google Technological Solution Providers 2017 by CIO review and Top 50 Startups to Watch in India 2018. Since their inception, HashTAGit has worked with 500+ brands that cut across verticals. They provide a holistic approach to digital marketing which includes Lead Generation that improves business, Search Engine Optimization to impact discovery and Social Media Optimization that impacts visibility and discovery. PWRPWR