Larsen & Toubro wins Rs 1,310 cr contracts; stock down

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won contracts worth Rs 1,310 crore in various business segments.

"The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 1,310 Crore across various business segments," the company said in a statement.

It said its Water & Effluent Treatment Business has won orders worth Rs 631 crore including a contract from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd to lay a new sewerage network and construct pumping stations at Saidpur.

The Buildings & Factories Business has won an order worth Rs 340 crore, it said.

"The business has won a prestigious order to construct an IT Park at Chennai from a leading developer. The proposed development will offer two towers of ten floors each and is required to be completed within stringent timelines. L&Ts scope includes construction of the entire civil structure, architecture works, faade and MEP works," the statement said.

Besides, its Power Transmission & Distribution Business has bagged orders worth Rs 339 crore.

Shares of the company were trading marginally down by 0.10 per cent at 1,327.90 on BSE at 1350hrs.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 17 billion in revenue. PTI NAM MR

