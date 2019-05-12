Las Vegas Sands invests USD 2.2 bn to build Londoner Macao

By Sandip Kolhatkar Macao, May 12 (PTI) Integrated resorts operator Las Vegas Sands and Sands China will be investing USD 2.2 billion to build a British Themed Property, The Londoner Macao, which will be fully operational by 2021, according to company officials. The Londoner Macao is the refurbishment of the company's existing Sands Cotai Strip integrated resort and once completed it will have replicas of all the major British landmarks including Palace of Westminster, Houses of Parliament, the iconic Elizabeth Tower and Clock face, they said. More details about the project were revealed here in Macao by Las Vegas Sands President and Chief Operating Officer Robert Goldstein in the presence of Sands China's global brand ambassador and British football icon David Beckham and Wilfred Wong, the president of Sands China. "The project will open progressively over by 2020 and by 2021 it will join existing 'Venetian' and 'Parisian Macao' as company's must see properties," Goldstein said. Sands is investing heavily in Macao because the company believes that Macao's arrival as one of the world's greatest tourism and business destinations is on the horizon, he said. "The Venetian and the Parisian have each become must-see destinations on the Cotai Strip and we have every confidence that the Londoner will be every bit their equal," he added. He added that the power of these three iconic integrated resorts working in tandem will create a combination of leisure and business tourism amenities unrivalled in Asia and Europe. As far as interiors are concerned, the Londoner will offer a combination of British grandeur, comfort and luxury with focus on the design element, extending to the spacious crystal Palace atrium centrepiece, restaurants, retail offerings and entertainment. The launch must be seen as part of companys efforts to support Macaos development as a world centre of tourism and leisure, Wong, the president of Sands China said. It also shows that Sands is fully committed to supporting Macaos vision as a leader in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay area, he added. Beckham said, London is an incredible city and one that he is proud to call his home. "To be able to work so closely with the Sands team to bring the elements of London that I love to the city of Macao is a wonderful opportunity," the former Manchester United and England mid-fielder said. PTI SPK SHW MKJ