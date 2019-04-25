Last 5 years were about sincere effort, next five will be about results: Modi

(Eds: Adds quotes, fresh intro) Varanasi, Apr 25 (PTI) A day before filing his nomination papers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said while the past five years were about his government making sincere efforts, the next five will be about results. Addressing a meeting here that capped a day which included a massive roadshow and a Ganga `aarti, Modi also laid stress on national security. He said a new India gives a befitting reply to terror. In an apparent reference to the attack on a Central Reserve Police Force, the prime minister said, They killed 40 jawans in Pulwama, we have killed 42 terrorists in that area. He said this is the way his government functions. Modi added that the world backed India in its fight against terror. He also referred to the recent bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, saying innocent people observing Easter had lost their lives. The prime minister will file his nomination papers Friday, seeking a second term in the Lok Sabha from the constituency. Modi said he will not claim that whatever he wished for the constituency had come true during the last five years. But the pace and the direction of its development are right, he said and outlined the work done by his government in the constituency. He said while he is giving details about his government's work during the last five years, there are some who are not ready to give an account for the 70 years they were in power. He said while the last five years of his government were about making sincere effort, the next five years will be about results. He sought permission from the gathering for filing his nomination again from Varanasi, and said it is Lord Vishawnath blessings that he is fortunate to serve Kashi. Earlier, the prime minister's roadshow drew a massive crowd. Modi was joined by BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders in the temple town, on a day the Congress announced its own Varanasi candidate, ending speculation over its leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting against him. PTI JTR AG NAV SMI ANB ASK PYK ASHASH