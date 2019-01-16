Last given in 2014, govt confers Gandhi Peace Prize for 2015-2018

(Eds: With minor edits) New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The government Wednesday announced the names of the winners of the Gandhi Peace Prize, which was last conferred to the Indian Space Research Organisation in 2014, for 2015-2018.The annual award, however, had not seen any winner since then. It is given to individuals and institutions for their contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violence and other Gandhian methods.Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari won the award for 2015 for rural development and education, while for 2016, the award has been jointly given to Akshaya Patra Foundation for providing mid-day meals to children across the country and Sulabh International for its work towards emancipation of manual scavengers, a release from the ministry said. For 2017, the award is given to Ekai Abhiyan Trust for their contribution to education for rural and tribal children and for last year the Gandhi Peace Prize will be given to Yohei Sasakawa, who is Goodwill Ambassador of the World Health Organisation for Leprosy Elimination, for his role in leprosy eradication. The decision to confer these awards was taken at a meeting of the jury which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and L K Advani Wednesday. The award was instituted in 1995 during the commemoration of 125th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is to be given annually. It carries an award of Rs one crore, a citation a plaque and a handicraft item. The award was jointly given in 2000 to Nelson Mandela and Grameen Bank of Bangladesh. Archbishop Desmond Tutu won the award in 2005. After a gap of eight years in 2013, Chandi Prasad Bhatt, noted environmentalist associated with Chipko Movement, received the prize. PTI ASG KJ