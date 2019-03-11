Last mile connectivity, solution to air pollution problem demands of Delhiites: BJP

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Last mile connectivity, solutions for the air pollution problem and implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme are some of the demands of Delhiites, the BJP said Monday, while claiming that the sealing issue is not among their grouses.The Delhi BJP collected suggestions from Delhiites as part of the month-long 'Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat' campaign for the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections."The manifesto will be made according to what people want. We received suggestions from lakhs of Delhiites and they wanted the Ayushman Bharat health scheme to be implemented. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is not implementing it thinking that it will benefit (Narendra) Modiji," said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. Tiwari said suggestions from the people were deposited in boxes in the form of postcards. He also said it is difficult to understand why the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections of forward castes is not being implemented by the Delhi government. The party said nothing on Delhi statehood, which the AAP has made a major poll plank.Tiwari said Delhiites expressed concern over various news reports on air pollution and the lack of transportation options.The "injustice" done to guest teachers and contractual teachers by the Delhi government was also raised by the people, he added."The suggestions will be added to our manifesto. We are not saying that we have done everything, but we have done something and whatever is left will be completed and will not be kept pending for long," he said.Former MCD mayor Arti Mehra said they even met 'chowkidars' (watchmen) to gather their suggestions."The opposition keeps on saying, 'chowkidar chor hai' so we met around 1,156 chowkidars, who said 'our PM, our chowkidar is alert'," she said, adding the party also met farmers, intellectuals as part of its campaign.Mehra said they have received suggestions and feedback from close to six lakh Delhiites and more than 50 per cent of the people are happy with the central government. She said it was a unique programme which was carried out across Delhi for about 30 days. The programme was organised at 76 different locations and 70 assembly coordinators were appointed for organising it."People praised the government for taking a tough stand on Pakistan and ensuring that IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returns home within 48 hours. There were some dissatisfied people, but their numbers were less," she said.Mehra said many people want unauthorised colonies to be regularised and some also expressed concerns about lack of jobs for their children."I have not seen a single letter where people have spoken about the issue of sealing. Some people have also said they face problems in getting ration from shops," she added. Union minister Vijay Goel said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have accepted defeat even before the polls and their leaders are raising non-relevant issues and finding reasons for their loss. "They have raised the issue of Ramzan specially to divert attention as they already know that after the enactment of the triple talaq law people belonging to Muslim community will vote for Modi ji. AAP leaders are begging in front of Congress leaders for 'gathbandhan' (alliance) and this completely exposes their bogus stand today," he said. Meanwhile, the BJP Monday said several workers and leaders of the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Swaraj India joined the party.Former Delhi University Students' Union president, AAP leaders Jitender Chaudhary, Hemant Jha, Pushpa Sharma, Congress youth wing leader Ayush Chaudhary and hundreds of workers pledged to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by winning all seven seats in Delhi. PTI SLB AAR