Last mile connectivity, solution to air pollution problem demands of Delhiites: BJP

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Last mile connectivity, solution to air pollution problem and implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme are some of the demands of Delhiites, the BJP said Monday, while claiming that the issue of sealing is not one of their grouses.The Delhi BJP collected suggestions from Delhiites as part of the month-long 'Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat' campaign for the BJP's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections."The manifesto will be made according to what people want. We received suggestions from lakhs of Delhiites and they wanted that the Ayushman Bharat health scheme be implemented. Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is not implementing the scheme thinking that it will benefit Modiji," said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.The party said nothing on Delhi statehood, which has been made a major poll plank by the AAP.Tiwari said Delhiites expressed concern over various news articles that they read on air pollution and how there is lack of transportation options.The "injustice" done to guest teachers and contractual teachers by the Delhi government was also raised by the people of Delhi, he added."The suggestions will be added to our manifesto. We are not saying that we have done everything, but we have done something and whatever is left will be completed and will not be kept pending for long," he said.Former MCD mayor Arti Mehra said they even met 'chowkidars' to gather their suggestions."The opposition keeps on saying, 'Chowkidar chor hai' so we met around 1,156 chowkidars, who said 'Our PM, our chowkidar is alert'," she said, adding that the party also met farmers, intellectuals as part of its campaign.Mehra said they have received suggestions and feedback from close to six lakh Delhiites and more than 50 per cent of the people are happy with the central government. "People praised the government for taking a tough stand on Pakistan and ensuring that IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returns home within 48 hours. There were some dissatisfied people, but their numbers were less," she said.Mehra said many people want unauthorised colonies be regularised and some people also expressed concerns about lack of jobs for their children."I have not seen a single letter where people have spoken about the issue of sealing. Some people have also said they face problems in getting ration from shops," she added. PTI SLB KJ