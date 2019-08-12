Last rites of ex-Haryana CM O P Chautala's wife held at native village

Sirsa (Hry), Aug 12 (PTI) The last rites of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's wife Sneh Lata were performed at the family's native Teja Khera village in the district on Monday.Sneh Lata passed away on Sunday at a private hospital in Gurgaon following an illness. She was 81.Om Prakash Chautala, who is serving a jail term following his conviction in a teachers' recruitment scam in the state, attended the funeral ceremony of his deceased wife after being granted parole.Om Prakash Chautala, who is the Indian National Lok Dal party's president, is lodged in the Tihar Jail along with his elder son Ajay Singh Chautala, who is also serving a jail term in the scam. Both of them attended the last rites of Sneh Lata.Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who is a family friend of the Chautalas, was also present.Haryana Minister Ram Bilas Sharma and state Congress president Ashok Tanwar also attended the funeral.Sneh Lata's son and former Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala and the latter's sons Karan and Arjun , and Ajay Chautala's son Dushyant and Digvijay bid a tearful adieu to the departed soul.O P Chautala's grandson Dushyant Chautala had last year floated the Jannayak Janata Party following a vertical split in the INLD after a festering feud in the family.PTI SUN KJKJ