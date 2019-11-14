Lata Mangeshkar showing signs of improvement: hospital sources

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital earlier this week, is showing "signs of improvement" but will take "time to recover", hospital sources said on Thursday.Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital here after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday."She is showing some signs of improvement but it will take time for her to recover. She has pneumonia and chest infection. Any person suffering from it takes time to recover from it," a hospital insider told PTI.In her over seven-decade career, Mangeshkar has sung over 30,000 songs across languages. She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001. Mangeshkar's last full Hindi album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film "Veer-Zaara". PTI KKP RDS BK RDSRDS