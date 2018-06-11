Lateral entry mechanism to improve productivity of govt depts: PHDCCI

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The move to open up senior-level bureaucratic posts to people, even from the private sector, will improve the efficacy of government departments and lead to increased productivity, PHD Chamber of Commerce said today.

The decision will also reduce the time taken in obtaining multiple clearances, the chamber added.

The initiative is being called lateral recruitment to senior positions in the government.

"The private sector employees and employees working in various autonomous bodies, institutions, universities, among others are not only well-versed in their fields but also aware of ground realities in their areas and hence would be able to contribute significantly to policy making.

"It is therefore, a positive move as it will lead to increased productivity which shall reduce time taken in multiple clearances in government departments thereby facilitating ease of doing business in the economy," PHD Chamber of Commerce President Anil Khaitan said.

A circular issued by the Department of Personnel and Training also said, "The Government of India invites talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the government at the level of Joint Secretary".

According to an advertisement published in leading newspapers, the government is looking for 10 "outstanding individuals", even from the private sector, with expertise in the areas of revenue, financial services, economic affairs, agriculture, cooperation and farmers welfare, road transport and highway, shipping, environment, forests and climate change, new and renewable energy, civil aviation and commerce.

The period of contract will be for three years from the date of commencement of service, extendable up to five years depending upon performance.

Joint Secretaries are at crucial level of senior management in the government and lead policy making as well as implementation of various programmes and schemes of the department assigned to them.

They report to the secretary/additional secretary in the ministry or department and are normally appointed from all India services like the IAS, IPS, IFS and other allied services.