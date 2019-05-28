Latest in Laser Specs Removal: Contoura Vision

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Its said that eyes are windows to ones soul and there are many who actually dont like the idea of windows being spectacles. Due to many factors such as increase in viewing of TV screens, computer/laptop/mobile screens and other reasons the number of people that have to wear contacts or spectacles is increasing at never before imagined numbers. Luckily most eye problems are now treatable at most of the prominent eye centers in Delhi-NCR, regions.Contoura Vision is the latest advancement in Specs Removal by Laser Vision Correction. Contoura vision boasts the advantage of providing super vision beyond 6/6 with the highest safety and the speediest recovery compared to older procedures like lasik and smile.Dr. Rahil Chaudhary, laser refractive eye surgeon at Eye7, who is the first to introduce this technology in India stated, I definitely feel contoura vision is a step superior to Smile & LASIK. Smile is now 6 years old and Contoura is now 2 years old. contoura vision treats on Visual axis and Corrects Corneal irregularities giving extraordinary quality of vision never seen in any other laser procedures.Contoura Vision builds on the principle of topography, providing a precise mapping of 22,000 points of the cornea. Traditional LASIK wave-front only maps approximately 200 points of the entire eye.Even though theoretically the exact results of the contoura vision surgery is expected to show up in about 12 months from the operation, almost all the patients can instantly experience better eyesight with no side-effects.Patients who undergo traditional LASIK surgery often complain about issues such as light sensitivity, glare, difficulty while driving at night and reading. These issues are also significantly reduced with the contoura vision surgery. According to Anurag Kumar, who underwent contoura vision surgery stated, "?I got Contoura LASIK done here by Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary himself. Was very skeptical initially but 6 months later, I couldnt be happier. I had worn specs for 16 years and was finally getting rid of it. Value for money.All laser procedures come with a certain cost, and people want the best possible result when they opt to perform a laser eye surgery. This is the very reason why people are now preferring contoura vision surgery over other laser surgeries.Even though contoura vision is highly advanced and efficient than other LASIK procedures, it may not be suitable for everyone. It is only recommended for anyone who is above 18 years of age. Moreover, patients who have specific vascular and immunodeficiency problems are advised not to undergo contoura vision. There are other criteria as well which determine whether a patient should experience contoura vision or not.Therefore, it is essential that you visit a certified LASIK surgeon to take an opinion on what kind of LASIK surgery you should get done to correct your vision. Once you get verified on whether you can undergo contoura vision surgery, make sure that you only approach a licensed eye specialty clinic with a trained and experienced LASIK surgeon operating.Image: Dr. Rahil Chaudhary PWRPWR