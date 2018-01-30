Latest tech at building&construction tradefair from February 2

Coimbatore, Jan 30 (PTI) The latest technologies in the building and construction sector will be on display at the ninth Edition of Build Intec 2018, beginning here from February 2. The full Gurjan Calibrated plywood made of gypsum board particles, with technology from Iran and Oman, would also be on display. "The plywood, with Iran and Oman technology, is stronger than available plywoods in the market and will not bulge and shrink," Build Intec chairman M Karthikeyan told reporters here today. Also on display would be a new type of MSand (Manufactured Sand), with more strength, he said. Karthikeyan said that there would be 300 stalls from 250 exhibitors from across the country. This edition of the fair was expected to generate business worth Rs 100 crore, up from Rs 80 crore last time, he said With GST advantage, more machinery manufacturers from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, New Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are participating in the event, V Sundaram, President, Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) said. On expectations from the budget, he said CODISSIA has suggested that the Finance Ministry bring down the interest rate to eight per cent, as banks are flush with funds. PTI NVM APR APR