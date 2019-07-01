Latest Technology Trends Take Spotlight at India's First Technology Radar Summit 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtWorks, a global software consultancy, hosted India's first chapter of the Technology Radar Summit 2019 in Bengaluru on 29 June. This Summit was on occasion of Vol. 20 of the Technology Radar's global launch. The latest edition of the bi-annual report that provides nuanced advice around technologies, tools, techniques, platforms and languages highlights four themes - The Shifting Shape of Data, Terraforming an Ecosystem, Kotlin Klimbing and The Leaking Encapsulation Boundaries. 'What started off as an interesting experiment has now turned into a notable publication that receives a lot of client attention and interest from the global community of technologists," said Martin Fowler, Chief Scientist at ThoughtWorks. 'The Radar is relevant to businesses facing disruptive competition who need to understand and apply the philosophy of Tech@core. Our Radar helps these progressive businesses be aware of developments in technology that support their role in enabling the success of their customers.' The Tech Radar Summit saw the enthusiastic participation of over 450 software developers, decision-makers and thought leaders from across India. The day was packed with interesting talks by thought leaders and breakout sessions spread across three tracks catering to the audience's varying tech interests. The Summit also featured an Experience Zone that mobilized Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality to design immersive gaming experiences for the assembled tech practitioners. The exclusive talks curated for the event featured a keynote speech delivered by Chief Scientist at ThoughtWorks Martin Fowler, who is a co-author of the Manifesto for Agile Software Development. His talk delved into the decade-long evolution of the Radar and its pertinence to technologists. Especially in the current digital-first market, where technologists are at the center of more business decisions than ever before. Other opinion leaders who took the stage included, Padmanabhan Balasubramanian, MD at Goldman Sachs who discussed the advancement of financial and technical aspects of platform business for engineers. Sauvik Banerjjee, Technology Leader at Tata Group Digital shared his journey of becoming the CTO and Ranjan Sakalley, CTO at GoPay explored the seven building blocks of reliable systems. Dr.Vivek Raghavan, Chief Project Manager, UIDAI paired with ThoughtWorker Samir Seth on a talk that explored the ways AI can improve the quality of governance. Commenting on the first edition of India's Tech Radar Summit, Sudhir Tiwari, Managing Director at ThoughtWorks for India said, "Indian businesses are going through a massive transformation as they embrace the digital-first approach. Technologists are now playing a key role in the way businesses are shaped and remain competitive in the market. Tech strategists are re-orienting their skill set for a new digital landscape - where emerging tech, agile at scale and product thinking define businesses." To explore earlier editions of the Technology Radar and subscribe to future editions, click https://thght.works/2XDxji8 About ThoughtWorks We are a global software consultancy and community of passionate purpose-led individuals, 6000+ people strong across 40 offices in 14 countries. We think disruptively to deliver technology to address our clients' toughest challenges all while seeking to revolutionize the IT industry and create positive social change. Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/583785/ThoughtWorks_Logo.jpg PWRPWR