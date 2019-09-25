Launch of Big Bang Edge Test by FIITJEE

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Official launch of Big Bang Edge Test Launch of mega awareness drive in various schools of Delhi Starting a series of Public Seminar on art of study by FIITJEE experts in New Delhi Big Bang Edge Test Date: 20th October 2019 (Sunday) Every student appearing in Big Bang Edge test to get a detailed performance report card FIITJEE, leading coaching institute, today announced the launch of Big Bang Edge Test in New Delhi, countrys largest and the most popular assessment for schools students of class V to XI. Over the years, Big Bang Edge Test, has emerged as the most preferred assessment platform across India. There is a common saying that all great things start with a big bang. Like our universe was created with an explosion called the big bang after which the light & time emerged, and then the other things. Similarly Big Bang Edge Test by FIITJEE aims at giving a major academic thrust to a child in their quest for success. It has been observed that students in various classes, across various states, following various board syllabuses with different learning habits find it challenging to learn and perform better in any exam that they face. Time is precious and they are actively seeking for better ways to learn and to score good marks. Big Bang Edge Test is a perfect solution for them. It is scientifically designed, successful assessment platform developed by the experts of FIITJEE. It reveals several attributes of a student which usually remains unknown to them. Not just marks and rank Big Bang Edge test captures the strengths, weaknesses and areas of improvement of a student so that they can focus on those areas more effectively. Big Bang Edge also assesses a students current ability, future potential and accurately predicts the potential and success indexes from various scholastic and competitive exam perspectives. All the information of a student captured through Big Bang Edge Test (as mentioned above) is then benchmarked nationally with other students of the same class. For example if 50,000 students of Class X (going to Class XI in 2020) have appeared in Big Bang Edge Test in 2019, then every students performance is analysed at the micro level vis--vis other students so as to develop a comparative performance report along with their national standing. So a student would get wonderful insight about themselves, discover various mistakes in their learning habit, and a clear roadmap for improvement. Speaking at the event, Mr. Partha Halder, Centre- Head, FIITJEE, North West Delhi, Big Bang Edge Test is held in October which is 6 months ahead of the next academic season, so whatever a child discovers now can start working on it immediately which gets reflected in their performance in current class and also gets ready for the next class by April. Its a wonderful platform through which children can start early and move ahead of others in competition. FIITJEE as an institute is known for its honesty and integrity. In view of that the Big Bang Edge Test is conducted with complete transparency. FIITJEE is the only institute who started publishing the answer key of Big Bang Edge Test within 1-2 days of conducting the exam and if anyone finds any error or discrepancy in the answer key then they get an opportunity to challenge and if it is found to be correct then relevant credit is given. Going further FIITJEE is only institute who started publishing the scanned copy of the answer sheet within 3-4 days so that the students can check and compare it with the already published answer key to ascertain their own performance; and if they find any discrepancy they can challenge once again and get due credit for it. So later when the Big Bang Edge Report card is published, there is no ambiguity. Most often, parents complain that: My child is working very hard but does not get marks in exams My child keeps scoring the same marks and is not able to improve beyond a certain point My child does not take interest in studies but otherwise quite intelligent It is observed that a student finds it difficult to score and/or perform as per their ability even though they work very hard. This usually happens when they are unaware of their weaknesses and commits silly mistakes in an exam. Big Bang Edge Test helps to identify those weak areas scientifically and suggests remedy for improvement. Students selected through Big Bang Edge Test, will get an opportunity to enrol in FIITJEEs classroom preparatory program. Based on the performance in Big Bang Edge Test, students will be entitled for scholarships on the program fees; entitled for early joining benefits, For details, please refer to www.bigbangedge.com. Adding further Mr. Halder said that, There is a myth among students and even within their parents that to do well in competitive exams like JEE Advanced or JEE Main or NTSE or KVPY, one has to be extraordinarily brilliant. But over years we have seen that those who have started early, undergone scientifically designed self assessment followed by systematic studies, have gone ahead and achieved extraordinary success as per their potential. To spread awareness and instil confidence in students and parents that everybody can achieve if they follow a process, we are conducting a series of academic session called the Yes..You Can. FIITJEE experts will share valuable tips. This seminar/workshop will begin from 26th September 2019. Last date for regular registration for Big Bang Edge Test is 13th October 2019. Registration can be done online @ www.bigbangedge.com or offline @ any FIITJEE centre. Quick Registration on mobile can be done @ www.bigbangedge.com/mobile. About FIITJEEEstablished in 1992, FIITJEE is the countrys number 1 coaching institute for scholastic and competitive exam preparation. Since its inception FIITJEE has been producing extraordinary results (highest selection and even top results) in every competitive exam that it caters to. Few of the exams that it covers are: Junior Science Olympiad (JSO) International Physics/ Chemistry/Mathematical Olympiad, NTSE (National Talent Search Exam), KVPY (Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana) along with prestigious JEE (Advanced & Main). Image: FIITJEE - BigBang Launch PWRPWR