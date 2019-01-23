Launderette Expands Customer Base - Now Available Across 7 Cities

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, January 23, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Laundry App by Bird Group brings 50+ laundries and dry-cleaners online in addition to laundries at 5 star hotels to make a laundry experience seamless Launderette, a prolific laundry app by Bird Group promises to keep clothing fresh and clean, eliminating the hassle of spending one's weekend on chores. Originally launched with only premium 5-star partners, Launderette now additionally connects customers to standard service providers across a wide price spectrum, with 50+ laundries across 100+ locations to increase the serviceable area. With just a few taps, the Launderette marketplace model ensures individuals seeking laundry and dry-cleaning services, are connected with reputed, pre-screened cleaning experts.Accessible online as well as a downloadable app for iPhone and Android devices, Launderette is designed to offer a seamless experience to busy professionals and those searching for convenient cleaning services for daily wear, delicate & expensive apparel and home linen."Time and convenience are luxuries in today's world, and Launderette addresses both. By giving users access to expert laundries and dry-cleaners, as well as state-of-the-art facilities of 5-star hotels, consumers are empowered with choice at varying price points. Leveraging our 45+ years of experience and in-depth knowledge of hospitality with the best of global technology, Launderette aims to make laundry maintenance a delight, rather than a chore, for customers within India," shared Himanshu Kumar, Business Head, BirdApps. All a user needs to do is enter their pin code, browse through the listed laundries / dry-cleaners near their area, select service and compare prices of different brands. Launderette's end-to-end services include free collection and delivery which includes selection of garment care ranging from 'wash and fold', 'wash and iron', 'dry cleaning' and 'steam ironing'. Payment can be made through cash on delivery, credit/debit cards, Net banking/UPI and through the Paytm wallet. First time users also benefit from free 500 credits when they place an order and there is also a sturdy referral program for seasoned users.Launderette services are currently available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Faridabad and will be soon extended to Bangalore and Kolkata. Popular brands like The Laundry House, UClean, Pick My Laundry, EuroClean, Astor, Wardrobe, among others, are service partners on the Launderette App. Launderette strives to organise a grossly disorganised sector, giving customers access to a spectrum of cleaning professionals with a consistently positive experience at a price selected by them.Launderette is the first offering from BirdApps basket - the innovation lab at Bird Group that incubates a portfolio of SaaS, Web and App products in the sectors Bird Group operates in. The app is aimed to converge convenience with quality, Bird Apps curates and builds products on demand that cater to the evolving travel, hospitality and lifestyle industry at large. About Bird Group With over 45+ years of experience in India, Bird Group is amongst the largest and most diversified group of various entities within the industry. With businesses as diverse as pioneering back-office processing to be the representative for many of the world's leading airlines; from managing the backbone of the technological framework for airline IT and distribution to managing crucial relationships of international service providers, Bird Group has ensured that a comprehensive portfolio of service offering has been created to add value to an extensive client base and add new potential customers. Today Bird Group's core business includes Travel Technology, Aviation Services, Hospitality, Retail and Education.Source: Bird Group PWRPWR