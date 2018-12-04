Laura Dern, Issa Rae to star in HBO limited series 'The Dolls'

Los Angeles, Dec 4 (PTI) Actors Laura Dern and Issa Rae are set to star in limited series "The Dolls" in the works at HBO.Inspired by true events, the series recounts the aftermath of Christmas Eve riots in two small Arkansas towns in 1983, riots which erupted over Cabbage Patch Dolls.According to Variety, the series explores class, race, privilege and what it takes to be a "good mother".Rae will serve as a writer and executive producer on the series in addition to starring. Dern is also executive producing the series.Jayme Lemons of Dern's Jaywalker Pictures and Deniese Davis of Issa Rae Productions will also executive produce. Dern is currently appearing in HBO's critically acclaimed drama "Big Little Lies" and Rae is starring in the network's hit comedy "Insecure". PTI SHDSHD