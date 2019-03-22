Laura Linney joins Viggo Mortensen's 'Falling'

Los Angeles, Mar 22 (PTI) Actor Laura Linney, Hannah Gross, and Terry Chen have joined the cast of Viggo Mortensen's family drama "Falling".The film, which marks Mortensen's directorial debut, is a story about a son's relationship with his aging father.Mortensen has penned the screenplay and is also producing the project, reported Variety.The Oscar-nominated actor will portray a man who lives with his male partner, played by Chen, and their adopted daughter in Southern California. Linney will play his sister and Gross will portray his mother. Lance Henriksen will play the father, a farmer whose attitudes and behaviour belong to a far more traditional era and family model. He goes to Los Angeles for an indefinite stay with his family as he deals with memory loss."Falling" is produced by Daniel Bekerman of Scythia Films and Chris Curling of Zephyr Films together with Mortensen. PTI SHDSHD