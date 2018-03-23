Lava unveils Android Oreo Go smartphone at effective price of Rs 2,400

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Handset maker Lava today launched its Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone - Z50 - in partnership with telecom major Airtel, for an effective price of Rs 2,400.

The smartphone will be available across over one lakh retail stores as well as e-commerce platforms Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal.

The handset will come bundled with cashback offer of Rs 2,000 from Airtel as part of the latters Mera Pehla Smartphone programme, Lava said in a statement.

"The online MOP (market operating price) for Z50 is Rs 4,400 and with Airtel cashback offer worth Rs 2,000, the effective price comes to Rs 2,400," it added.

Google had, in December last year, unveiled the Android Oreo Go edition for smartphones with 1GB RAM or less. These low-cost smartphones, which come with a new range of apps designed to run faster while using less data, are expected to play an important role in further expanding internet adoption.

The Z50 features a 4.5-inch display, 1.1 GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal space, and 5MP rear and front camera with flash.