Lavelle Networks Named a 'Cool Vendor' by Gartner

BANGALORE, January 18, 2019 -- Lavelle Networks announced that it was named as a Cool Vendor in Digital Disruption and Innovation in India report by Gartner. The report highlights interesting, new and innovative vendors who are enabling digitalization in India. Lavelle Networks offers software defined networking solutions that enable unprecedented levels of scale and stability, network performance, simplicity, and reduction in overall total cost of ownership for enterprise IT teams. India is looking to remain in the forefront of the SD-WAN phenomenon because of the value the technology brings, in the form of flexibility, cost, and scale. Lavelle Networks today has the largest install base for SD-WAN in India with some of the marquee customers in retail, E-commerce, manufacturing and BFSI. Recently Lavelle Network was also named as 'Vendor of Note', in the WAN Edge Infrastructure Magic Quadrant by Gartner."Gartner is the most trusted and coveted recognition for enterprise technology innovators like Lavelle Networks. We are encouraged that Gartner analysts have picked us as an early rising star in this market," says Shyamal Kumar, Founder and CEO, Lavelle Networks. The report talks about Indian businesses unlocking new potential through their digital evolution journey, and how CIOs must build and scale their digital capabilities by leveraging companies coming up with innovative technology in the country."SD-WAN is a phenomenon which will continue to gain a lot of market support because it is challenging the traditional ways of doing Enterprise Networks and also the traditional vendors involved in providing solutions around the same. Gartner's recognition is a validation of our technology, vision and market execution capabilities. We will continue to innovate to help our customers in their Digital Transformation journey," said Vishal Khare, Cofounder and VP Sales, Lavelle Networks.