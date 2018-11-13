Lavelle Networks partners Cloudtexo to expand base in Europe

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Indian tech firm Lavelle Networks has formed an alliance with London-based Cloudtexo to expand its presence in the European market. The partnership will help Lavelle Networks meet the demand from customers for their software as a service (SaaS) apps and cloud services requirements, a statement said. "As enterprises select to run more applications in multiple public cloud environments, the definitions of the data centre are fast changing. Digital transition to multi-cloud/SaaS is driving tremendous growth in SD-WAN and Lavelle Networks is emerging as a key player in this market," Lavelle Networks Co-Founder and VP Sales Vishal Khare said. Khare further said Cloutexo's experience in relevant areas will help Lavelle Networks expand in the European markets soon. Cloutexo is a distributor focused on hybrid IT and risk management for Industrial Internet of Things, mobile and cloud. Software-defined networking in wide area network (SD-WAN) simplifies the management and operation of the enterprise's network. While, the SD-WAN market is still at a nascent stage, it is expected to become a USD 10 billion opportunity globally by 2023 as per industry reports. The growth of SD-WAN market is expected to be fuelled by enterprises looking for traffic management to optimise bandwidth and reduce costs as they replace WAN with broadband network, without compromising on security. "We are truly excited about our partnership with Lavelle Networks as their software-defined technology enables organisations to completely transform their WAN infrastructure and realise their investment almost instantly," Cloudtexo Founder and CEO Sanjay Patel said. PTI SR SHW DRR