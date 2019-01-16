Lavelle Networks Wins CIO Choice Award for SD-WAN

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 16, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Lavelle Networks was awarded the CIO Choice 2019 Honour and Recognition as the most preferred brand in SD-WAN at the CIO Choice event attended by over 300 ICT Leaders Lavelle Networks was awarded the CIO Choice 2019 Honour and Recognition as the most preferred brand in SD-WAN at the CIO Choice event, held at The Lalit Mumbai, organized by Core Media and attended by over 300 ICT Leaders. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/735399/Lavelle_Networks_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/809128/Lavelle_Networks_CIO_Choice_Award_2019.jpg )The annual CIO Choice recognition is bestowed on the basis of pan-India independent voting by CIOs. There is a distinguished Advisory Panel, comprising of CIOs from across verticals, that guides the entire process, with KPMG as the Knowledge Partner.Lavelle Networks today has the largest install base for SD-WAN in India with some of the marquee customers in retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and BFSI sectors. Recently, Lavelle Network was also named as the cool vendor for digital disruption and innovation in India in the Gartner report and was named as Vendor of Note in the WAN Edge Infrastructure Magic Quadrant, the first ever magic quadrant for WAN Edge released by Gartner. SD-WAN enables unprecedented levels of network performance, network automation, simplicity and reduction in overall total cost of ownership for enterprise IT teams. India is looking to remain in the forefront of this phenomenon because of the value that SD-WAN brings in the form of flexibility, cost, and scale.Vishal Khare, Co-founder and VP Sales, said, "We did not set out to win the award but the nominations came in from one of our banking customers and it's a big affirmation." He continued, "It means that our customer CIOs and users value and appreciate what we do. As a company, we believe in making technology components which 'Accelerate networks for the Digital Economy'. Our products enable effective delivery of Digital Initiatives of Indian and Global Enterprises. It was a great honour being nominated and then awarded by two of our customers at the event.""Proud to be nominated as the preferred partner for SD-WAN. With SD-WAN going mainstream Lavelle Networks has now become the preferred choice of CIO's," said Nilesh Goradia, Director Channel Sales and Alliances, when speaking about the event. Already expanding their footprint across India and overseas, and with large-scale deployments of more than 1500 locations, Lavelle Networks is working on creating an edge on Hybrid WAN by focusing on network scale and 100 percent hybrid WAN support enabling all the use cases of hybrid transport."SD-WAN is a phenomenon which will continue to gain a lot of market support because it is challenging the traditional ways of doing Enterprise Networks and also the traditional vendors involved in providing solutions around the same," said Vishal Khare, Co-founder and VP Sales in a recent interview in Voice and Data magazine.Source: Lavelle Networks Private Limited PWRPWR